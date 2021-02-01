fbpx
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLE

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

February 1, 2021025
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

Inspiring words that get us through the week are invaluable. Inspiring bible verses that complement our self-motivation are great gems that keep us in touch with God’s word throughout the week.

Hopefully, the following bible verses fill you with the needed motivation to get the week, and fill you with the strength to overcome challenges, even those that seem insurmountable.

READ ALSO: 3 Essential Elements of a Protein-Centred National Nutrition Policy

Here are 10 of those verses.

Isaiah 43:19

“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”

Philippians 4:6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Isaiah 42:9

“See, the former things have taken place, and new things I declare; before they spring into being I announce them to you.”

Psalms 55:22

Cast your burden on the Lord, and he shall sustain you: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.

2 Corinthians 5:17

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

Isaiah 41:10

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

John 14:13

You can ask for anything in my name, and I will do it, so that the Son can bring glory to the Father.

Proverbs 22:11

Whoever loves a pure heart and gracious speech will have the king as a friend.

Philippians 1:29 – 30

For you have been given not only the privilege of trusting in Christ but also the privilege of suffering for him. We are in this struggle together. You have seen my struggle in the past, and you know that I am still in the midst of it.

About Author

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Versace INTERNATIONALLIFESTYLE
September 24, 20180231

Michael Kors Acquires Versace for $2 billion

Versace, the Italian fashion house founded by Gianni Versace 40 years ago, has reportedly been sold to US handbag and clothing brand Michael Kors for $2bn (£1.5bn). Donatella Versace, the brand’s vice
Read More
November 2, 2013028

Weight Loss Plan Eases The Fat Away

In this century, the Slim frame is what is in vogue, however, losing weight is one challenge that those who want to shed some fat complain about. For some, the weight leads to inferiority complex so t
Read More
BANKING & FINANCELIFESTYLENEWSLETTER
February 8, 2019075

#Togetherforyou: : Let’s Make You Smile this Valentine

Love is definitely in the air for customers of Diamond and Access bank, as the new merger has set aside delightful offers to reward its loyal customers this Valentine season. Customers will be rewarde
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon