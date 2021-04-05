10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

April 5, 2021 93

It is another month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great week!

Psalm 46:1

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear.

James 1:5

If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.

Psalm 31:25

Be strong and take heart, all who hope in the Lord.

1 Chronicles 16:11

Seek the Lord and his strength: seek his presence continually.

Matthew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Matthew 6:34

Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.

Mark 10:27

Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.

Romans 15:13

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.

Psalm 138:3

When I called, you answered me; you made me bold and stouthearted.

Ephesians 6:10