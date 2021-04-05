10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.
This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great week!
Psalm 46:1
God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear.
James 1:5
If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.
Psalm 31:25
Be strong and take heart, all who hope in the Lord.
1 Chronicles 16:11
Seek the Lord and his strength: seek his presence continually.
Matthew 11:28
Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
Matthew 6:34
Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.
Mark 10:27
Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.
Romans 15:13
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.
Psalm 138:3
When I called, you answered me; you made me bold and stouthearted.
Ephesians 6:10
Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might.
