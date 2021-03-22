10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

March 22, 2021 105

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have an amazing one!

1 Corinthians 4:12

And we labor, working with our own hands. When reviled, we bless; when persecuted, we endure.

1 Corinthians 15:58

Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.

Romans 8:38-39

For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Romans 8:31

What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

Acts 20:35

In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

2 Timothy 1:7

For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.

Matthew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

2 Peter 3:18

But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen.

Deuteronomy 31:6