10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.
This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have an amazing one!
Joshua 1:9
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”
Lamentations 3:22-23
“The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
Proverbs 18:10
“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.”
Psalm 23:4
“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
Psalm 31:24
“Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the LORD!”
Psalm 55:22
“Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.”
Psalm 119:114-115
“You are my hiding place and my shield;I hope in your word. Depart from me, you evildoers, that I may keep the commandments of my God.”
Psalm 118:14-16
“The LORD is my strength and my song; he has become my salvation. Glad songs of salvation are in the tents of the righteous: ‘The right hand of the LORD does valiantly, the right hand of the LORD exalts, the right hand of the LORD does valiantly!’”
Psalm 120:1
“In my distress I called to the LORD, and he answered me.”
Isaiah 40:31
“But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”
