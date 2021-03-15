10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

March 15, 2021 53

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have an amazing one!

Joshua 1:9

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”

Lamentations 3:22-23

“The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

Proverbs 18:10

“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.”

Psalm 23:4

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Psalm 31:24

“Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the LORD!”

Psalm 55:22

“Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.”

Psalm 119:114-115

“You are my hiding place and my shield;I hope in your word. Depart from me, you evildoers, that I may keep the commandments of my God.”

Psalm 118:14-16

“The LORD is my strength and my song; he has become my salvation. Glad songs of salvation are in the tents of the righteous: ‘The right hand of the LORD does valiantly, the right hand of the LORD exalts, the right hand of the LORD does valiantly!’”

Psalm 120:1

“In my distress I called to the LORD, and he answered me.”

