10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

March 8, 2021
Inspiring words that get us through the week are invaluable. Inspiring bible verses that complement our self-motivation are great gems that keep us in touch with God’s word throughout the week.

Hopefully, the following bible verses fill you with the needed motivation to get the week and fill you with the strength to overcome challenges, even those that seem insurmountable.

Psalm 23:1

“The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.”

2 Corinthians 5:17

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!”

Colossians 3:23

“And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men.”

Luke 12:34

“For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”

1 Corinthians 16:13

“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.”

Philippians 4:13

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Philippians 4:19

“My God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

Romans 8:28

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

1 Thessalonians 5:18

“In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

2 Timothy 1:7

“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

