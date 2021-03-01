10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

March 1, 2021 2

Inspiring words that get us through the week are invaluable. Inspiring bible verses that complement our self-motivation are great gems that keep us in touch with God’s word throughout the week.

Hopefully, the following bible verses fill you with the needed motivation to get the week and fill you with the strength to overcome challenges, even those that seem insurmountable.

Psalm 118:24

“This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Philippians 4:5

“Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.”

Psalm 34:4

“I sought the LORD, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears.”

Jeremiah 29:11

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

Matthew 6:37

“Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”

John 1:5

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Joshua 1:9

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”

Exodus 14:14

“The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

Jeremiah 33:3

“Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.”

Romans 12:2

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

Have a great week!