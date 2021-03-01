fbpx
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

March 1, 202102
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

Inspiring words that get us through the week are invaluable. Inspiring bible verses that complement our self-motivation are great gems that keep us in touch with God’s word throughout the week.

Hopefully, the following bible verses fill you with the needed motivation to get the week and fill you with the strength to overcome challenges, even those that seem insurmountable.

READ ALSO: Emefiele Hints At Devaluation Of Naira, Exchange Rate Now N410/$

Psalm 118:24

“This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Philippians 4:5

“Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.”

Psalm 34:4

“I sought the LORD, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears.”

Jeremiah 29:11

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

Matthew 6:37

“Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.”

John 1:5

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Joshua 1:9

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”

Exodus 14:14

“The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

Jeremiah 33:3

“Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.”

Romans 12:2

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”

Have a great week!

About Author

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 19, 2016058

Conoil Posts 196% Growth in Half-year Profit

Indigenous oil firm, Conoil Plc has declared a half year Profit Before Tax, PBT of N1.566 billion for the unaudited results ended June 30, 2016, representing a 196 per cent growth from N528.5 million
Read More
December 25, 2019071

FG Expresses Readiness to Partner Osun State in Mining Sector Development

The federal government has expressed its readiness to collaborate with Osun State in the development of the mining sector in the state. The federal government has also assured the state of its commitm
Read More
Typhoon Jebi
September 5, 20180126

Japan Shuts Kansai Airport Indefinitely Over Typhoon Jebi’s Devastation

Kansai International Airport that was cut off when the huge Typhoon Jebi smashed through its sole access road was being evacuated Wednesday, as Japan grappled with devastation caused by its most power
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.