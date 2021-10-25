fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLE

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

October 25, 2021038
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

READ ALSO: How To Apply For CBN Undergraduate, Graduate TIES Grant

Isaiah 26:3-4

“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.”

Psalm 46:1

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble.”

Psalm 18:32-36

“It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way perfect. He makes my feet like the feet of a deer; he enables me to stand on heights. He trains my hands for battle; my arms can bend a bow of bronze. You give me your shield of victory, and your right hand sustains me; you stoop down to make me great. You broaden the path beneath me, so that my ankles do not turn.”

Psalm 59:16

“But I will sing of thy power; yea, I will sing aloud of thy mercy in the morning: for thou hast been my defence and refuge in the day of my trouble.”

Lamentations 3:22-24

“It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. The Lord is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him.”

Psalm 46:1

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Matthew 6:33

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

2 Timothy 1:7

“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

Isaiah 41:10

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Psalm 23:1-6

A Psalm of David. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.

About Author

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

LIFESTYLE
July 3, 20130155

Accessories, Just As Important As the Clothing

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It’s no news that accessories have a special place in the hearts of women. Apart from the fact that they are relatively inexpensive, accessories help to add
Read More
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week LIFESTYLE
February 1, 20210350

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Inspiring words that get us through the week are invaluable. Inspiring bible verses that complement our self-motivation are great gems that keep us in touch
Read More
July 19, 20130169

Four Food Items to Avoid When You Are Stressed

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Most people tend to engage in comfort eating when they are sad, angry or stressed. However, research has revealed that comfort eating is an unhealthy way of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.