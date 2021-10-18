10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

October 18, 2021 111

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.

Philippians 4:6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 4:19

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 4:13

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

Matthew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Isaiah 40:31

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

Proverbs 18:10

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.

Psalm 55:22

Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.

Psalm 46:1

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.

1 Peter 5:7

Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.