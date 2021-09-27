10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

September 27, 2021 111

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Philippians 4: 6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Isaiah 41:10

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Psalms 55:22

Cast your burden on the Lord, and he shall sustain you: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.

Psalm 46:1

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in times of trouble.”

Psalm 18:32-36

“It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way perfect. He makes my feet like the feet of a deer; he enables me to stand on heights. He trains my hands for battle; my arms can bend a bow of bronze. You give me your shield of victory, and your right hand sustains me; you stoop down to make me great. You broaden the path beneath me, so that my ankles do not turn.”

Matthew 11:28-30

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

Matthew 6:34

“Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient is the day is its own trouble.”

Proverbs 14:23

In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty.

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

1 Timothy 5:18

For the Scripture says, “You shall not muzzle an ox when it treads out the grain,” and, “The laborer deserves his wages.”