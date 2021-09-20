10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

September 20, 2021 152

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Isaiah 26:3-4

“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.”

Psalm 118:24

“This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

Lamentations 3:22-24

“It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. The Lord is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him.”

Psalm 143:8

“Cause me to hear thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in thee do I trust: cause me to know the way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto thee.”

Psalm 51:10

“Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me.”

Psalm 46:1

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Isaiah 41:10

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

John 14:27

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Philippians 4:6-7

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”

Psalm 55:22

“Cast your burden on the Lord, and he shall sustain you: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.”