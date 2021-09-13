10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

September 13, 2021 96

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Isaiah 41:10

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Psalms 55:22

Cast your burden on the Lord, and he shall sustain you: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved.

Proverbs 14:23

In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty.

Colossians 3:23

Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men

1 Timothy 5:18

For the Scripture says, “You shall not muzzle an ox when it treads out the grain,” and, “The laborer deserves his wages.”

Philippians 4:19

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 4:13

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

Galatians 6:9

And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.

Philippians 4:6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.