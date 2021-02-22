10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

February 22, 2021 23

Inspiring words that get us through the week are invaluable. Inspiring bible verses that complement our self-motivation are great gems that keep us in touch with God’s word throughout the week.

Hopefully, the following bible verses fill you with the needed motivation to get the week and fill you with the strength to overcome challenges, even those that seem insurmountable.

READ ALSO: Protein Nutrition: Roadmap To A Healthy Future

2 Corinthians 1:4

Who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.

1 Corinthians 15:58

Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.

Romans 15:5

May the God of endurance and encouragement grant you to live in such harmony with one another, in accord with Christ Jesus.

Romans 8:38-39

For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Romans 8:31

What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

Psalm 27:10

When my father and mother forsake me, then the Lord will take me up.

Psalm 31:24

Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart, all ye that hope in the Lord.

Psalm 46:1

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.

2 Corinthians 4:8-9

We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.

Galatians 6:9