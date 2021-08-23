10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.
This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!
Isaiah 60:1
“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.”
Habakkuk 1:5
“Look at the nations and watch— and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told.”
Isaiah 43:19
“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”
Isaiah 42:9
“See, the former things have taken place, and new things I declare; before they spring into being I announce them to you.”
Micah 7:7
“But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.”
Revelation 21:5
“He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!” Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”
2 Corinthians 4:16
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.”
Romans 6:11
“In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus.”
Lamentations 3:22-23
“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
1 Peter 1:3
“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.”
