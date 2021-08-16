10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

August 16, 2021 189

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Philippians 4:6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Colossians 3:23

Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men

Proverbs 14:23

In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty.

1 Corinthians 10:13

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

Philippians 4:13

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.

Galatians 6:9

And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.

Matthew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Isaiah 40:31

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

Proverbs 18:10

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.