10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Mark 10:27

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’”

Lamentations 3:22-23

“The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

Proverbs 3:5-6

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”

Proverbs 18:10

“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.”

Psalm 16:8

“I have set the LORD always before me; because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.”

Psalm 31:24

“Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the LORD!”

Psalm 55:22

“Cast your burden on the LORD, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.

Isaiah 40:31

“But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

Matthew 11:28

“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

1 Peter 5:7

“Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.”