10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

July 26, 2021 133

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Joshua 1:9

“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”

Proverbs 18:10

“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.”

Psalm 23:4

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Psalm 46:7

“The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress.”

Isaiah 41:10

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Matthew 11:28

“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Mark 10:27

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’”

John 16:33

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

Philippians 4:19

“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

1 Peter 5:7

“Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.”