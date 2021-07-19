fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLE

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

July 19, 2021084
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FCTA Directs Closure Of Parks During Eid-el-Kabir Celebration

Matthew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Proverbs 18:10

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.

Proverbs 12:11

Whoever works his land will have plenty of bread, but he who follows worthless pursuits lacks sense.

Psalm 55:22

Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.

Hebrews 4:16

Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

2 Timothy 1:7

For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.

Romans 14:19

So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.

Romans 8:31

What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

2 Timothy 2:15

Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.

John 16:33

I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

About Author

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Ben Affleck ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLIFESTYLENEWSLETTER
October 7, 20180219

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Spend 5 Hours Finalizing Divorce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ben Affleck spent a total of five hours at Jennifer Garner‘s house while the two finalized their divorce. The Justice League actor was seen arriving at the 
Read More
LIFESTYLEMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
July 23, 20130144

The Health Benefits of Lemon

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The health benefits of lemon cannot be over emphasized. This article explains the importance of lemon to the body and why it should be a regular fixture in
Read More
Creative Industry Gets New Lease of Life with ₦5 billion Funds - Heritage Bank [ MAIN ]ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSLIFESTYLENEWS
December 15, 20200631

Creative Industry Gets New Lease of Life with ₦5 billion Funds – Heritage Bank

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Entertainment and creative sector is about to receive a huge boost, as Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s Most Innovative Banking Service provider has arranged to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.