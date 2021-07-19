10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

July 19, 2021 84

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Matthew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Proverbs 18:10

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.

Proverbs 12:11

Whoever works his land will have plenty of bread, but he who follows worthless pursuits lacks sense.

Psalm 55:22

Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.

Hebrews 4:16

Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

2 Timothy 1:7

For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.

Romans 14:19

So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.

Romans 8:31

What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

2 Timothy 2:15

Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.

John 16:33

I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”