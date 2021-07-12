10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

July 12, 2021 98

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

Isaiah 41:10

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Philippians 4:6-7

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Colossians 3:23

Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.

Proverbs 14:23

In all toil there is profit, but mere talk tends only to poverty.

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.”

John 16:33

I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

Philippians 4:13

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

Galatians 6:9

And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.

Isaiah 40:31

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

Proverbs 12:11

Whoever works his land will have plenty of bread, but he who follows worthless pursuits lacks sense.