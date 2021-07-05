10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

July 5, 2021 114

It is another week and a new month, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Stay blessed!

John 14:13

You can ask for anything in my name, and I will do it, so that the Son can bring glory to the Father.

1 Timothy 6:17

Teach those who are rich in this world not to be proud and not to trust in their money, which is so unreliable. Their trust should be in God, who richly gives us all we need for our enjoyment.

Proverbs 22:11

Whoever loves a pure heart and gracious speech will have the king as a friend.

Job 1:21

He said, “I came naked from my mother’s womb, and I will be naked when I leave. The Lord gave me what I had, and the Lord has taken it away. Praise the name of the Lord!”

Psalms 139:13-16

You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous – how well I know it. You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb. You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.

Philippians 1:29-30

For you have been given not only the privilege of trusting in Christ but also the privilege of suffering for him. We are in this struggle together. You have seen my struggle in the past, and you know that I am still in the midst of it.

John 15:10

When you obey my commandments, you remain in my love, just as I obey my Father’s commandments and remain in his love.

Psalms 103:6

The Lord gives righteousness and justice to all who are treated unfairly.

James 2:13

There will be no mercy for those who have not shown mercy to others. But if you have been merciful, God will be merciful when he judges you.

John 5:24