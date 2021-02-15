10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

February 15, 2021 29

Inspiring words that get us through the week are invaluable. Inspiring bible verses that complement our self-motivation are great gems that keep us in touch with God’s word throughout the week.

Hopefully, the following bible verses fill you with the needed motivation to get the week, and fill you with the strength to overcome challenges, even those that seem insurmountable.

Isaiah 26:3-4

“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast because they trust in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself is the Rock eternal.”

Psalm 46:1

“God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in times of trouble.”

Psalm 18:32-36

“It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way perfect. He makes my feet like the feet of a deer; he enables me to stand on heights. He trains my hands for battle; my arms can bend a bow of bronze. You give me your shield of victory, and your right hand sustains me; you stoop down to make me great. You broaden the path beneath me, so that my ankles do not turn.”

John 14:27

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Philippians 4:6-7

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”

Matthew 11:28-30

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

2 Timothy 2:15

“Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.”

1 Corinthians 16:2

“On the first day of every week, each of you is to put something aside and store it up, as he may prosper, so that there will be no collecting when I come.”

2 Peter 3:18

“But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen.”

1 Thessalonians 4:11