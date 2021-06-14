10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.
This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great one!
John 14:27
Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.
Isaiah 40:31
But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.
Matthew 11:28
Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.
Proverbs 12:11
The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.
Hebrews 4:16
Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.
2 Timothy 1:7
For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.
Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
Philippians 4:19
And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.
Romans 14:19
So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.
Romans 8:31
What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?
