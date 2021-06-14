fbpx
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLE

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

June 14, 2021089
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great one!

READ ALSO: Youths, Women To Benefit From Bauchi State’s N1.5bn Empowerment Programme

John 14:27

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.

Isaiah 40:31

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

Matthew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Proverbs 12:11

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.

Hebrews 4:16

Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

2 Timothy 1:7

For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.

Philippians 4:13

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

Philippians 4:19

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.

Romans 14:19

So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.

Romans 8:31

What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

About Author

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]FEATURESINTERNATIONALLIFESTYLE
March 6, 20130133

Stomach cancer ‘spotted by breath test’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram By Michelle Roberts Health editor, BBC News online A quick and simple breath test can diagnose stomach cancer, study findings reveal. Scientists from Israel
Read More
May 2, 201522147

Here’s Why you Should “Suit Up”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram “Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society,” Mark Twain, an American author and humorist, said. A recent study h
Read More
August 20, 2014080

Samsung Acquires Another Company In ‘Smart Home’ Push

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Electronics giant, Samsung, has announced the acquisition of American air conditioner distributor Quietside as part of its push to strengthen its “sma
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.