10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

June 14, 2021

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great one!

John 14:27

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.

Isaiah 40:31

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

Matthew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Proverbs 12:11

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.

Hebrews 4:16

Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.

2 Timothy 1:7

For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.

Philippians 4:13

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

Philippians 4:19

And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.

Romans 14:19

So then let us pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding.

Romans 8:31