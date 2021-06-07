10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

June 7, 2021 142

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great one!

Proverbs 18:10

“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.”

Psalm 16:8

“I have set the LORD always before me; because he is at my right hand, I shall not be shaken.”

Psalm 31:24

“Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the LORD!”

Isaiah 43:2

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.”

Matthew 11:28

“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Mark 10:27

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’”

1 Peter 5:7

“Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.”

Joshua 1:7

“Only be strong and very courageous, being careful to do according to all the law that Moses my servant commanded you. Do not turn from it to the right hand or to the left, that you may have good success wherever you go.”

Nahum 1:7

“The LORD is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; he knows those who take refuge in him.”

Psalm 34:8