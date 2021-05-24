10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

May 24, 2021 66

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great week!

Isaiah 60:1

“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.”

Ephesians 4:22-24

“You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new.”

Habakuk 1:5

“Look at the nations and watch— and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told.”

Isaiah 43:19

“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”

Ezekiel 36:26

“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.”

Micah 7:7

“But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.”

Isaiah 42:9

“See, the former things have taken place, and new things I declare; before they spring into being I announce them to you.”

2 Corinthians 5:17

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

Revelation 21:5

“He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!”Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”

2 Corinthians 4:16