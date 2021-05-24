fbpx
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LIFESTYLE

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

May 24, 2021066
10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.

This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great week!

READ ALSO: FG’s Cash Transfer Programme To Benefit 29,214 Poor, Vulnerable In Anambra

Isaiah 60:1

“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.”

Ephesians 4:22-24

“You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new.”

Habakuk 1:5

“Look at the nations and watch— and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told.”

Isaiah 43:19

“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”

Ezekiel 36:26

“I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.”

Micah 7:7

“But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.”

Isaiah 42:9

“See, the former things have taken place, and new things I declare; before they spring into being I announce them to you.”

2 Corinthians 5:17

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

Revelation 21:5

“He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!”Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”

2 Corinthians 4:16

“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day.”

About Author

10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

GTBank Fashion Weekend LIFESTYLE
November 8, 20180164

Express yourself with Nai’vasha Johnson – Attend her Masterclass at the GTBank Fashion Weekend

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nai’vasha is a New York-based hair stylist and the hands behind some of the most iconic hairstyles ever seen on the red carpets. She specializes in natural
Read More
October 24, 2014094

Queen Of England Sends First Tweet To Mark Opening Of Science Museum Gallery

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Queen of England has sent her first ever tweet, which has sparked a lot of reaction on Twitter, with over 3,000 retweets in the first 45 minutes of bein
Read More
FEATURESLIFESTYLE
December 10, 20150220

Tips to Get You Through The Harmattan Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram I have personally witnessed an obvious change in the weather. You might have also witnessed it as well. That’s good for you, but if you have not then
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.