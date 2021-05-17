10 Bible Verses For A Fulfilled Week

It is another week, and we seek to draw our strengths from one source that never fails believers: bible verses.
This week, we have brought to you another series of bible verses that we hope will serve as a comfort to you and also motivate you to keep going strong through the week. Have a great week!
READ ALSO: Senate Plays Down Calls For Buhari’s Impeachment
Psalm 5:3
“My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O Lord; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up.”
Lamentations 3:22-24
“It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. The Lord is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him.”
Psalm 46:1
“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
1 Peter 5:7
“Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.”
2 Timothy 1:7
“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
Joshua 1:9
“Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
Deuteronomy 31:6
“Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the Lord thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.”
Psalm 19:14
“Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.”
Proverbs 16:24
“Pleasant words are as an honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones.”
Matthew 21:22
“And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.