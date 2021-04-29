fbpx
1% Of Saudi Aramco To Be Sold To Undisclosed Firm

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYForeignNEWSLETTER

1% Of Saudi Aramco To Be Sold To Undisclosed Firm

April 29, 2021079
1% Of Saudi Aramco To Be Sold To Undisclosed Firm

One percent stake in Saudi Aramco to be sold to an undisclosed firm described by the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, as a “leading global energy company”.

Skimping on the details, the prince said that the sale of a one percent stake of the company would be “a great deal” for the oil and gas company in terms of sales boost.

CNBC quoted bin Salman as saying, “I don’t want to give any promises, but there’s a discussion for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company.

“That will be a great deal to enhance the sales of Aramco in the country where this company (is based).”

He added that Saudi Arabia was at the negotiating table with other interested parties and that some shares would be distributed to the Public Investment Fund – Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund – while some would be listed on the market in the country.

READ ALSO: Dangote Adds 400 Locally Produced Trucks To Fleet

Aramco’s Impressive History

In December 2019 when the company went public, it recorded the highest Initial Public Offering (IPO), raising $25.6 billion.

After the company sold an extra 450 million more shares, the IPO rose to a value of $29.4 billion.

Currently, the government of Saudi Arabia own over 98 percent of shares in Aramco.

About Author

1% Of Saudi Aramco To Be Sold To Undisclosed Firm
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 10, 2017090

Shell Sells Canadian Oil Sands for $8.5billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $8.5 billion, the latest international oil major to withdraw from the costly
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 6, 2016078

Treasury Bills Record 156% Over-subscription As Excess Liquidity Hits N408billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The volume of cash in the interbank money market jumped last week to, triggering 156 percent excess demand for government securities. The volume of excess l
Read More
March 8, 2017093

Nestle Proposes N10 Dividend As Profit Dip by 66.6%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Fast Moving Consumer Goods company, Nestle Nigeria Plc has released its financial result for the period ended December 31 2016, reporting a 66.6 percent dec
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.