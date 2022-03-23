fbpx

1.5trn To Modify Primary Health Centres – FG

March 23, 20220168
The Federal Government said it would need the sum of N1.5tn to modify Primary Healthcare Centres across the country over the next ten years.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency said, “The estimated cost of transforming the PHC services in Nigeria is N1.5tn ($4bn) over a 10-year.”

It also stated that the money would be spent on constructing and restoring health centres, general, lab, clinic, and personnel equipment; drugs; ambulances; nurses; midwives; clinical staff and non-clinical staff at health centres and monitoring and evaluation and programme operations.

The government made this known on the website of the NPHCDA ahead of the 2022 PHC Summit, which seeks to transform the primary healthcare system in the country.

The website created by the NPHCDA for the summit, www.phc2022.com, stated that the government would provide “health care services for all, reducing the gross inequality in health, a resilient and responsive PHC system, and a skilled workforce equipped with the infrastructure and resources needed to deliver sustainable and high-quality PHC services and/routine immunisation, RMNCAH+N services, surveillance and outbreak prepared.

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

