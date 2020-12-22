fbpx
₦400 billion Needed For COVID-19 Vaccine – Health Minister

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

₦400 billion Needed For COVID-19 Vaccine – Health Minister

December 22, 2020020

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has revealed that about ₦400 billion would be needed to vaccinate 70 per cent of Nigeria’s 211 million population, at $8 per person.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, has stated that Nigeria is ready for its COVID-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG plans to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.

The Health Minister disclosed this while briefing the Nigerian Senate on Monday in Abuja.

Dr. Ehanire added that the ₦400 billion would be able to vaccinate 70% of Nigeria’s population at $8 per vaccine, explaining that Nigeria would need to spend ₦156 billion in 2021 and ₦200 billion in 2022.

READ ALSO: CAF Notifies Affiliates of Cancellation of FIFA U17, U20 Women’s World Cups

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan expressed concerns over the abilities of the Health Ministry to effectively store and distribute the doses in Nigeria.

Lawan added that the Health Ministry would need to convince the National Assembly that they had the abilities and manpower for the COVID-19 vaccination and that the Senate would be ready to support vaccine funding for Nigeria.

Related tags :

About Author

₦400 billion Needed For COVID-19 Vaccine – Health Minister
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

Lagos State Running out Bed Spaces COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
June 6, 2020026

Lagos State Running out of Bed Spaces at Isolation Centres – Commissioner

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, says the state will run out of bed spaces at isolation centres if it keeps recording high number of COVID-19 cases. He made this known at a press briefing
Read More
August 4, 2014062

Ogun Govt Completes Ijebu-Ode/Ore Expressway Flyover

The Ogun State Government has completed construction work on the Sagamu /Benin Express way – Ejirin Ijebu Ode Flyover, which has been described by residents and commuters as a ‘life-saving infra
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWS
May 23, 2013018

State Of Emergency: ACF Wants Military Operations Monitored

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Wednesday has urged the federal government to give human rights and observer groups full access to all areas where the current military battle against the insurgents
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon