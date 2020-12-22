₦400 billion Needed For COVID-19 Vaccine – Health Minister

December 22, 2020 20

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has revealed that about ₦400 billion would be needed to vaccinate 70 per cent of Nigeria’s 211 million population, at $8 per person.

Dr Osagie Ehanire, has stated that Nigeria is ready for its COVID-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG plans to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.

The Health Minister disclosed this while briefing the Nigerian Senate on Monday in Abuja.

Dr. Ehanire added that the ₦400 billion would be able to vaccinate 70% of Nigeria’s population at $8 per vaccine, explaining that Nigeria would need to spend ₦156 billion in 2021 and ₦200 billion in 2022.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan expressed concerns over the abilities of the Health Ministry to effectively store and distribute the doses in Nigeria.

Lawan added that the Health Ministry would need to convince the National Assembly that they had the abilities and manpower for the COVID-19 vaccination and that the Senate would be ready to support vaccine funding for Nigeria.