₦37.1bn Fraud: Buhari’s Minister Arrives At EFCC Headquarters

Sadiya Umar-Farouk, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, has arrived at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission headquarters to meet with interrogators about an ongoing investigation into N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office through a contractor, James Okwete.

We have confirmed the ex-minister’s arrival on Monday at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, the former Minister tweeted about her attendance in the EFCC offices about 10:20 a.m.

“I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating,” Umar-Farouq tweeted on Monday morning.

It was earlier reported that, citng health challenges, the former Minister had earlier officially written to the EFCC seeking an extension of the deadline to meet with EFCC interrogators over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, Okwete.

Details later..