₦2.7 billion Recovered from Rochas Okorocha Has Been Returned to Imo State Govt.- EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has returned N2.7 billion recovered from Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo, to the state government.
Imam Usman, zonal head of the EFCC Port Harcourt office, made this known on Thursday, while providing updates on the anti-graft war in the state.
He said the returned fund is part of the N7.9 billion recovered from different bank accounts linked to the ex-governor.
Usman said N2.5 billion was returned under the short-lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha, immediate past governor, while Hope Uzodinma, incumbent governor of the state, received N514 million in May.
The zonal head added that the EFCC would prosecute Okorocha after concluding its investigation on him.
“Also, properties worth billions of naira recovered in the course of the investigation have been forfeited to the Federal Government,” he said.
“Out of the N2.7bn already returned to Imo State, the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, received N2.5bn, while Hope Uzodinma received N514m in May.”
On May 10, a committee set up to investigate the finances of the Imo state government under the Okorocha administration said it uncovered N112.8 billion “dubious debts” owed the state by nine commercial banks.
It said the money owed by the banks were claims from various infractions, including unexplained debits as well as penalties arising from such, in their dealings with the state government.
Okorocha had said he has nothing against being probed.
