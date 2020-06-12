₦2.7 billion Recovered from Rochas Okorocha Has Been Returned to Imo State Govt.- EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has returned N2.7 billion recovered from Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo, to the state government.

Imam Usman, zonal head of the EFCC Port Harcourt office, made this known on Thursday, while providing updates on the anti-graft war in the state.

He said the returned fund is part of the N7.9 billion recovered from different bank accounts linked to the ex-governor.

Usman said N2.5 billion was returned under the short-lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha, immediate past governor, while Hope Uzodinma, incumbent governor of the state, received N514 million in May.

The zonal head added that the EFCC would prosecute Okorocha after concluding its investigation on him.