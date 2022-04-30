fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

2023 General ElectionsNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

₦100m Form: “We Only Want Serious Candidates, Raise Funds For Election” – APC

April 30, 20220167
₦100m Form: "We Only Want Serious Candidates, Raise Funds For Election" - APC

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that the party does not regret selling its presidential nomination form at ₦100 million.

The National Chairman made this known on Friday while addressing State House Correspondents after presenting the Ekiti APC governorship candidate, Abiodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adamu explained that the move was to ward off unserious contenders and raise sufficient funds ahead of the upcoming elections. It is also to discourage parties that have no chance of winning elections from sponsoring individuals to play the role of spoilers, he added.

Aside from this, the APC leader also said the party has not yet taken a decision on the zoning of its presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

According to him, the decision on which part of the country should produce the party’s flagbearer was beyond him.

Adamu’s full statement

“We’ve been listening with rapt attention to the hues and cries from our lovers and adversaries. We have no regrets whatsoever.

“We did some homework; we know what it takes to go through primaries, go through the presidential campaign, go through election to be president; we know what it takes.

“We also do know that there are citizens who are qualified to contest, but who are not serious contenders, who will just want to take anything cheap by the roadside. Even the enormity of work that has to be done – and this work will be done with the money.

“And we don’t want to continue to beg, particularly in an election year. So we want to see that we are able to mobilise sufficient funds to support our efforts to win elections.

“The criticism, in some quarters, may be well-founded – I have no quarrel with that, but we wear the shoes for our party and we know where it pinches.”

Recapitalisation: PenCom Investigates PFAs’ Funds As deadline Looms

About Author

₦100m Form: “We Only Want Serious Candidates, Raise Funds For Election” – APC
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

JAMB Cutt-off Mark EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
June 12, 20190447

2019 UTME: JAMB Approves 160 as Admission Cut off Mark

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday approved 160 as minimum score for admission seekers into public universities in Nigeria. The d
Read More
Nigerian Bussinessmen BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 25, 20180345

Global Stocks Set for Worst Week in Three Months Despite Index Surge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World shares soared on Friday, June 22, but were set to end a second week lower amid intensifying worries over the fallout of a trade dispute resulting from
Read More
Oronsaye Report COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
April 6, 20200484

Nigeria Seeks ₦2.67 trillion from IMF, World Bank to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram To draw $3.4bn contributions from IMF FAAC to augment June allocation with $150m NSIA fund Nigeria is seeking about $7.050 billion or an equivalent of N2.67
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.