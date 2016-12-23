Volkswagen Set to Unveil Electric Minibus to Rival Uber

German automobile carmaker, Volkswagen will unveil a concept for a self-driving electric minibus at the Detroit auto show next month as the automaker prepares to challenge Uber with its new Moia mobility services division.

The vehicle will have a roomy interior, long range and will be able to drive fully autonomously, VW said in a statement on Thursday, December 22.

VW released teaser pictures of the vehicle, which is the second concept in its ID family of fully connected electric cars.

The first ID concept was a Golf-sized electric hatchback premiered at the Paris show in September, Automotive News reports.

The Detroit concept is based on VW’s new Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB) like the Paris show car. One of the pictures released by VW shows that it has an upright front end reminiscent of the automaker’s iconic Microbus van.

The concept has two electric motors and all-wheel drive. Its steering wheel retracts into the dashboard when activated via a touch sensitive pad to launch the self-driving functions.

“While the driver relaxes, laser scanners, ultrasonic and radar sensors and cameras monitor other road users and the surroundings,” VW said.

Like the Paris ID concept, the Detroit show car will have a spacious multi-functional, flexible interior, the automaker said.

Volkswagen Group plans to bring out 30 battery-powered cars by 2025 and forecasts that its EV sales by that time will be between two and three million units, about 25 percent of its global sales, in line with EVs’ projected share of the global new-car market.