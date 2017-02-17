UACN Property Issues Low Earnings Notice

UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) has stated it will post low earnings for the 2016 financial year.

The company in a corporate disclosure at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, titled “Earnings Guidance” explained that after carrying out a preliminary review of its Management Accounts for the year ended 31st December, 2016 , it expects to report materially lower earnings.

“This is mainly as a result of the recognition of losses on certain projects and impairment of investments in one joint venture project occasioned by significant increase in finance costs. The results were further worsened by foreign exchange losses and the negative performance of our hotel asset,” the company said

UPDC also assured investors that despite the continued lull in the real estate sector occasioned by the headwinds of the macro-economic environment, the fundamentals of the business remained strong.

“We are restructuring and repositioning the company to better deal with the challenges of the times and explore emerging opportunities,” the company said

UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) reported a revenue of N3.2 billion in the first nine months of 2016, down 28 percent from N4.1 billion in September 2015.

Gross profit stood at N904.5 million, up 8 percent from N841.1 million in September 2015 as other operating income fell to N217.1 from previous year’s N493.4 million.

The company however recorded a Profit before Tax of N133 million for the nine month period ended 30th September 2016, as against a loss of N109.8 million, WorldStage reports.

Profit after Tax for the review period stood at N23.8 million, as against a loss of N109.8 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2015.