Planning A Trip? Google Search Tips for Travelers

I’ve put together a list of “Top 10” Google search tips and tricks for travelers seeking to make their travel planning simpler and more efficient:

Find hotel prices directly on Google Maps: No more copying-and-pasting the address from one site into a map to see its location—you can now easily see nightly rates when you do a search for hotels in Google Maps.

Try it now: Search for a “hotel in lagos” on Google Maps

Search for airline tickets: Booking travel? Type in the airport codes where you’ll depart and arrive, then enter your travel dates and select which ticket vendor site you’d like to visit.

Try it now: Search for an airline ticket between Lagos and Johannesburg, South Africa (LOS JNB).

Preview your destination using Google Street View: Check out the attractions near your hotel by viewing our 360-degree ground-level photos in 27 countries around the world. SI

Try it now: View the surroundings of the Plaza Hotel in New York

Weather: Check out the weather for many cities in the U.S. and around the world by typing “weather” followed by the name of the city or zipcode. To plan what to wear on a day of sightseeing, type “weather” into the search box and see the weather of your current location. SI

Try it now: Search for ‘weather in Buenos Aires’

Parlez-vous Francais? Google Translate can transliterate words from English to French and back, as well as Spanish, German, Chinese, Hindi, and many other languages. You can also use this service to translate entire documents or web pages to/from different languages. Or, enter any website address into translate.google.com, and we’ll show automatically detect the language and translate it into English. You can also translate phrases by typing directly into Google’s search box. SI ( Chrome traduce directamente las webs)

Try it now: Translate ‘Parlez-vous Francais?’

View local search results on a map (on mobile) When you’re somewhere unfamiliar and want to quickly find somewhere to eat, enter the type of food plus the town or postal code and Google will display the results on a useful map and give you directions for getting there.

Try it now: Search for ‘barbecue in Memphis’ on Google Maps

Easily perform currency conversions: Type ‘£10 in €’, ‘£10 in euros’, or ‘ten pounds in euros’ to see the latest exchange rates for currencies traded around the world.

Try it now: Convert 100 Yen into U.S. dollars.

World Clock: To see the time in many cities around the world, type in “time” and the name of the city. See what time it is at home so you can check in with a loved one when it’s most convenient for both of you. Try it now: What time is it in Cape Town?

Flight Tracker: To see flight status for arriving and departing U.S. flights, type in the name of the airline and the flight number into the search box.

Try it now: Check the status of United Airlines Flight 100 from San Francisco to Washington, D.C.

Plot your trip by adding your own icons to Google Maps: Make travel planning a snap with My Maps, a feature of Google Maps that lets you personalize the map by adding your own icons. Before your trip, you can use this tool to mark all the hotels you’re considering staying at and all the sights you want to be sure to see. Then decide which is in the most convenient location. You can also share My Maps with friends and family so they can all participate in mapping out your trip. When the trip’s over, use My Maps as a virtual scrapbook: add icons on the map for the great picnic spot you found in the park or for the great little gelato stand you kept revisiting. You can even add text, photos and videos within the My Map to help keep the memories alive.

Have a safe trip!