TRAVEL JOB | CRM Project Manager – Jumia Travel at Jumia Nigeria

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: CRM Project Manager – Jumia Travel

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time

Summary

CRM Project Manager is responsible for improving the Customer’s lifecycle Value. He manages workflow of CRM projects.

He Handles CRM Trigger campaigns through all the channels. He is able to think, plan and execute any triggered campaign within any CRM tools and then write and code the best algorithmic workflows.

CRM associate reports & analyses the figures in order to improve the efficiency, the performance and the range of the campaigns.

CRM Associate reports to head of CRM.

Job Description

As a CRM PM for Jumia Travel, you will be part of a self-motivated, highly analytical and business oriented team. Your responsibilities include:

You will look after preparation, analysis and presentation of triggered campaigns from the technical setup to the content implementation into the CRM tool. You have new ideas for acquisition of new customers and retention of existing customers for all the markets. Your aim will be to come up with clear business-oriented actions and support execution, while coordinating with online marketing, BI Team and international teams.

Define a roadmap of triggered and customized communications accordingly to the Customer knowledge’s inputs coming from local markets, BI Team and marketing analysis.

Implement operationally the direct & triggered communications to our different segments of customers and subscribers through our different channels: email and SMS and Push Notifications.

Inspire the wording content for all the communications accordingly to the Brand Guidelines.

Support and coordinate the creative material, the execution process and the inputs with other central teams and local teams.

Drive the commercial pressure related to the segment of the customers and subscribers.

Report and comment weekly the results of CRM campaigns to the Top Management

Analyze the detailed results often in order to optimize the plan and increase the performance.

Manages mid-sized projects independently

Profile Requirements

Degree in Engineering or Web Marketing or related field

Marketing sensitive

Customer oriented

Advanced level of computer literacy in Microsoft packages, SQL, Algorithmic, web analytics & HTML.

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written in English

Experience with email deployment tools such as Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget), Adobe Campaigns, etc.

Fast learner, accurate, systematic and methodical

Ability to organize and prioritize tasks

Self-motivated and driven

2 + years’ experience with a solid foundation in e-marketing or CRM project management.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY