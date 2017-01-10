TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS JOB | Unit Manager at Spectrum Forwarding & International Logistics Limited

Spectrum Forwarding & International Logistics Limited have been practicing Logistics business since year 2004 and was incorporated and registered in Nigeria on the 29th December, 2009 with Corporate Affair Commission.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Unit Manager

Location: Lagos

Job Descriptions

Develop & implement the Freight Forwarding strategy

Direct, coordinate and take responsibility for all activities within the business unit, providing the leadership and supervision consistent with company strategic initiatives and core values.

Lead strategic planning process for the business unit.

Assist senior management in developing, interpreting, and implementing company policies and procedures for performing company functions.

Formulate viable product development and freight operations plan by establishing policies, procedures and best practices.

Negotiate and build business relationships with external parties (carriers, government agencies) to improve competitiveness and quality of service to clients.

Proactively review and understand client/market requirements and build freight forwarding products and solutions to meet the current and potential needs of the clients.

Provide weekly and monthly reports, data, research and market intelligence to the Management highlighting business performance, competitive landscape and recommendations for increasing revenue and improving operations.

Review and track progress against targets; analyze reports; recommend and implement any changes to existing plans and operating budgets.

Provide leadership, guidance and support to the team; train and motivate staff; develop appropriate succession plans.

Manage all resources to ensure optimum utilization; control items of expenditure to pre-determine budgetary levels by maintaining a prudent cost control policy.

Manage business operations utilizing the Company’s business metrics.

Analyzes and maintains the optimum level of skill and mix of employees.

Responsible for building and maintaining customer relationships as well as employee morale.

Develop and promote quality & safety policies and procedures.

Maintain information about financial status of clients and regularly communicates information to Operations Manager.

Gaining a detailed understanding of opportunities and threats

Formulating and presenting recommendations to the Group board

Developing and implementing the agreed strategy

Reinvigorating the business

Developing key and potential customers

Introducing structural and cultural change

Encouraging open communication and initiative

Leading the team in pursuit of greater profitability and performance

Perform all other duties as assigned.

Qualifications/Requirements

A University Degree/Diploma or professional Qualifications of Freight Forwarding or Logistics

At least 3 senior sales years of both sea and road freight operations experience

A diversified senior executive displaying proven operational success with extensive experience from a reputable International Freight Forwarding business

P&L management, costing, planning and overall budgetary control experience

Commercially astute with the ability to communicate, lead and inspire a team to achieve continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Must have excellent written and verbal communication

Strong people, process and analytical skills

Proven operational improvement experience

Commercially and financially astute

Personal credibility, integrity and vision

Infectious enthusiasm

Application Closing Date

31st January, 2017.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications via mail to: [email protected]