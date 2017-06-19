TOURISM & HOSPITALITY JOB | Hilton Worldwide Recruitment for Graduate HR Analyst

Hilton is the leading global hospitality company, spanning the lodging sector from luxurious full-service hotels and resorts to extended-stay suites and mid-priced hotels. For nearly a century, Hilton has offered business and leisure travelers the finest in accommodations, service, amenities and value. Hilton is dedicated to continuing its tradition of providing exceptional guest experiences across its global brands.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: HR Analyst (Employee Relations)



Job ID: HOT042JZ

Location: Abuja

Employment Type: Full-time



Job Description

A Senior HR Analyst is responsible for implementing and ensuring key HR objectives are achieved by coordinating team activates.

Also support and advise management on proper policies and procedures to deliver an excellent staff experience while assisting with employee relations.

What Will I Be Doing

As a Human Resources Officer, you are responsible for supporting and advising management on proper policies and procedures to deliver an excellent staff experience. Specifically, you will be responsible for performing the following tasks to the highest standards:

Issuing and implementing Disciplinary Procedures. Regular updates of HR notice boards to ensure Team Members awareness of company policies through retirement notice, Awareness campaign, disciplinary procedure

Communicates with employees, departments and gives support to ER Manager by providing information and assistance concerning star bond, unions, health and safety, team restaurant, locker rooms, medical data update, end of year recreational activities.

Assist in the development and implementation of Employee Relations policies within the organization.

Ensure that retirement notice is served to Team members as at when due.

Prepares drafts of HR’s monthly awareness campaign.

Interpret condition of service to team members and implement Disciplinary Procedures.

Ensure departmental training and development of the Team i.e. HR team building, monthly communication and learning conversation are carried out.

Inspection of Team Members dressing rooms.

Coordinate HR process and compliance to HR SOPs

Coordinate update employee files with all relevant documents related to recruitment and performance management.

Coordinate spot checking of employee’s physical presence as per schedule and clocking in report from the Time and attendance system.

May interview employees to confirm time worked in the event of any mix ups with clocking system where necessary but must escalate to both HR and Finance

Follows up on change of schedule on Oasys to update records

Ensures that employees or their Manager or supervisor properly submits payroll sheets.

Job Requirements

What are we looking for?

HR Analyst serving Hilton brands is always working on behalf of our Guests and working with other Team Members. To successfully fill this role, you should maintain the attitude, behaviours, skills, and values that following: 1-2 years relevant Human Resources experience Bachelor degree in Social Sciences or its equivalent Minimum of three years relevant experience in HR. IT proficiency Good communication and people skills Excellent grooming standards Flexibility to respond to a range of different work situations Ability to work under pressure Ability to work on their own or in teams Knowledge of hospitality



