Stock Market Sheds N42.2billion on Abysmal Performance

The Nigerian Stock Market, on Wednesday, December 21, maintained a downward trajectory for the third consecutive day.

Market capitalisation dropped N42.2 billion to close the day at N9.089 trillion with market breadth closing positive with 20 gainers against 16 losers.

Glaxosmithkline and Nigeria Police Force Micro finance Bank led the day’s advancers with 5 percent each to close at N15.75 and N1.05 per share respectively. Meanwhile Forte Oil recorded a 9.74 percent decline for the fourth consecutive day to lead the day’s decliners, closing at N85.47 per share.

Top five traded stocks in the course of the day were Mutual Benefit with 90.2 million units of shares valued at N45.1 million. Oando followed with 51.8 million shares worth N222.9 million while Fidson came third with 49.4 million shares worth N61.2 million.

Champion emerged the day’s fourth most traded stock with 34.6 million shares worth N85.1 million while Sterling Bank came fifth having traded 30.2 million shares amounting to N22.2 million.

At the end of trading, 3,937 deals were executed as investors moved 421.2 million shares, while value traded grew by 226 percent to N10.1 from N3.1 billion traded on Tuesday.