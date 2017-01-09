Stock Market Shed 2.32% Last Week

The Nigerian Equities Market in the first week of the new year ended on a negative note with a 2.32 percent plunge in lead market indices.

With only four trading sessions, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation closed the week at 26,251.39 and N9.032 trillion respectively as all other Indices finished lower during the week.

This is in contrast to last week when ASI and Market Capitalisation jumped by 1.47 percent to close the week at 26,874.62 and N9.247 trillion respectively, while all other Indices finished higher last week with the exception of the NSE ASeM, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that depreciated by 2.35 percent, 1.47 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

In the course of the week, 18 equities appreciated in price, lower than 37 equities of the previous week. Thirty-one equities depreciated in price, higher than 21 equities of the previous week, while 126 equities remained unchanged higher than 117 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Top three traded equities in volume terms were Unity Kapital Assurance Plc, Omoluabi Savings and Loans Plc and FCMB Group Plc. They accounted for 3.863 billion shares worth N3.013 billion in 286 deals, contributing 89.45 percent and 40.85 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Topping the activity chart in terms of volume, for the week was the Financial Services Industry with 4.177 billion shares valued at N5.306 billion traded in 5,047 deals. The Financial Services Industry contributed 96.71 percent and 71.94 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Oil And Gas Industry followed with 65.827 million shares worth N594.522 million in 1,385 deals, while the third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 26.487 million shares worth N48.163 million in 299 deals.

In the course of the week, a total turnover of 4.319 billion shares worth N7.376 billion in 9,330 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange representing a growth of 964 percent and 98 percent respectively in comparison with a total of 405.939 million shares valued at N3.724 billion that exchanged hands last week in 6,363 deals.