Stock Market Up N16.5billion on Improved Investors’ Sentiment

The Nigerian Equities Market, on Monday, January 16, settled northward on the first market session of the week as the value of the bourse surged.

Market Capitalisation climbed to N9.074 trillion following the addition of N16.5 billion at the end of the day’s trading session.

Following an improvement in investors’ appetite, market breadth closed positive with 17 advancers paired against 15 losers.

‎Diamond Bank led the day’s advancers adding 7.21 percent to close at N1.19, while NCR led the day’s declining stocks, with 4.92 percent to close at N8.11.

Diamond Bank topped the activity chart for the day, with the sale of 38.7 million units of shares worth N44.9 billion. Fidelity Bank followed with 29.6 million shares worth N26.6 million.

Stanbic emerged the third most traded stock for the day with approximately 12 million shares amounting to N185.6 million. Access Bank came fourth having traded 11.1 million units of shares valued at N75.4 million while FCMB was fifth with 10.7 million shares worth N13.6 million.

Volume of trade of the day soared by 17 percent in 3,075 deals from 148.6 million units recorded last Friday to 174.0 million units, while value traded slumped 68 percent to N1.2 billion from N3.8 billion recorded previously.