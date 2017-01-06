Stock Market Investors Lose N139.3billion on Dismal New Year Trading

Nigerian Equities Market, on Thursday, January 5, ended negative for the third consecutive trading session of the week leaving investors with a N139.3 billion loss.

The value of the bourse depreciated by 1.07 percent as Market Capitalisation dropped N97.4 billion to settle at N9.019 trillion.

Despite the negative run on the floor, overall investor sentiment improved with 17 gainers paired against 16 losers.Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc led the day’s 16 declining stocks with a decline of 9.49 percent to close at N2.86 per share. Meanwhile, UAC Prop led the day’s advancing stocks by 7.29 percent to close at N3.09 per share.

Top traded stocks in the course of the day were Fidelity Bank with 25.1 million units of shares valued at N21 million. Diamond Bank followed with approximately 17 million shares valued at N15.3 million while UCAP traded 11.0 million shares worth N31.8 million.

Transcorp traded 10.9 million shares for N9.7 million and UBA emerged the fifth most traded stock with 9.7 million shares worth N44.8 million.

Value of equities traded for the day dropped by 40 percent from previous session’s N1.204 billion to N898.7 million which was recorded for the day.

The day’s transactions were executed in 2,249 deals which represents a growth of 4.60 percent against previous session’s 2,150 deals. Investors also moved 137.7 million unit of equities in contrast to previous session’s 602 million unit.