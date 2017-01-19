Stock Market Investors Lose N11.3billion to Dismal Trade

The Nigerian Equities Market , on Wednesday, January 18, continued movements south from previous trading session as the lead market indicators.

Following the negative run, the market capitalisation settled at N9.030 trillion at the end of the day’s trading session with investors losing .

The Oil and Gas index recorded the highest loss for the day at -0.44 percent, following share price decline recorded in Forte Oil, Mobil and Oando. The consumer goods index was next with a depreciation of 0.19 percent while the NSE 30 fell 0.16 percent.