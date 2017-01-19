Stock Market Investors Lose N11.3billion to Dismal Trade

Investors’ appetite weakened further, as market breadth closed negative with 12 gainers paired against 20 losers.
Guinness and Portland Paints led the day’s declining stocks, with 5 percent each to close at N63.65, while A.G. Leventis led on the gainers table by 4.76 percent to close at 88 kobo.
Continental Reinsurance topped the activity chart for the day, with the sale of 149.6 million units of shares worth N164.5 billion.
Fidelity Bank followed with 51.6 million shares worth N48.0 million, while UCAP emerged the third most traded stock for the day with 30.2 million shares amounting to N105.5 million. Diamond Bank came fourth having traded 26.1 million units of shares valued at N31.4 million while UBA was fifth with 21.6 million shares worth N109.8 million.
At the close of market session, investors exchanged a total of 394.8 million units of equities, representing a 6.2 percent increase from 371.9 million units recorded in previous session.
Meanwhile, value of equities traded for the day dipped by 19.6 percent to N1.378 billion from N1.714 billion recorded for Tuesday.