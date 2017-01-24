Stock Market Indices Shed 0.39% Last Week

Lead indices of the Nigerian Stock Market, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization dipped by 0.39% to close for the week at 26,223.54 and N9.023 trillion respectively.

Meanwhile all other Indices closed lower with the exception of the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE Pension indices that appreciated by 1.80%, 1.00% and 0.19% respectively while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.107 billion shares valued at N3.918 billion traded in 9,429 deals; thus contributing 82.56% and 44.01% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 74.790 million shares worth N82.353 million in 584 deals. The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 47.603 million shares worth N1.466 billion in 2,463 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities were Fidelity Bank Plc, Continental Reinsurance Plc and Diamond Bank Plc, accounting for 550.669 million shares worth N576.849 million in 1,558 deals, contributing 41.08% and 6.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty equities led by continental insurance that grew 10.91 percent appreciated in price during the week, lower than thirty-one equities of the previous week. Forte Oil led 27 equities than depreciated in price in the course of the week, lower than 34 equities of the previous week, while 118 equities remained unchanged higher than 110 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Also traded during the week were a total of 44 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N79,568.30 executed in 12 deals, compared with a total of 2,443 units valued at N730,619.05 transacted last week in 23 deals.

A total of 6,449 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N6.652million were traded this week in 9 deals, compared with a total of 5,200 units valued at N5.004 million transacted last week in 5 deals.

Investors exchanged a total of 1.340 billion shares worth N8.903 billion in 15,733 deals in contrast to a total of 1.117 billion shares valued at N9.041 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,482 deals.