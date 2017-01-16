Stock Market Indices Scooped 0.28% Last Week

The Nigerian Equities Market rose in value in trade last week following growth recorded across most sub sectors.

In spite of the negative run on three out of the five trading sessions, the NSE index movement saw the banking index recording the highest growth last week with 3.27 percent while the ASeM index was next with a growth of 2.84 percent.

The pension index scooped 1.10 percent while the Premium, NSE 30 and Industrial Indices appreciated 1.38, 0.11 and 0.07 percent respectively.

As a result, the NSE All Share Index jumped 0.28 percent or 74.54 points to close last week at 26,325.93 points while, the year to date return improved to settle at -2.04 percent. Likewise, market capitalisation surged by 0.28 percent or N26 billion to close the week at N9.058 trillion.

Meanwhile, other Indices that finished lower during the week were the NSE-Main Board, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Lotus II indices that depreciated by 0.39 percent, 0.34 percent, 1.82 percent, 3.15 percent and 1.87 percent respectively.

Market breadth also improved in the course of the week as price movement chart showed that Thirty-one equities led by Diamond Bank appreciated in price during the week, higher than eighteen equities of the previous week. Thirty-four equities topped by Cutix Plc depreciated in price, higher than thirty-one equities of the previous week, while one hundred and ten equities remained unchanged lower than one hundred and twenty-six equities recorded in the preceding week.

Fidelity Bank topped the week’s activity chart, followed by, Omoluabi Savings and Loans Plc and Diamond Bank. They accounted for 299.270 million shares worth N277.933 million in 1,029 deals, contributing 26.79 percent and 3.07 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

During the week, a total turnover of 1.117 billion shares worth N9.041 billion in 16,482 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 4.319 billion shares valued at N7.376 billion that exchanged hands last week in 9,330 deals.