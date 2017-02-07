The lead indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, All-Share Index and Market Capitalization slumped by 2.00 percent and 1.84 percent, to close last week at 25,802.54 and N8.892 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Premium Index and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that appreciated by 0.15 percent and 4.37 percent respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat

Twenty three equities advanced in price last week, lower than 29 equities of the previous week Caverton Offshore Group led the 23 advancers, Lafarge Africa and Unity Bank. They added 15.94 percent, 9.82 percent and 8.11 percent each to close the week at 80 kobo, N44.40 and 80 kobo respectively.

On the other hand, 37 equities depreciated in price, higher than 30 equities of the previous week.The week’s decliners were led by Forte Oil that dropped 15.14 percent to close at N61, Neimeth followed with a decline of 15.07 percent to close at 62 kobo while UACN depreciated 13.89 percent to close at N2.48.

Meanwhile 115 equities remained unchanged lower than 116 equities recorded in the preceding week.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 841.221 million shares valued at N3.065 billion traded in 7,102 deals; thus contributing 72.93 percent and 38.16 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 91.826 million shares worth N139.497 million in 265 deals. The third place was occupied by Industrial Goods Industry with a turnover of 67.010 million shares worth N247.141 million in 510 deals.

Top traded companies in volume terms this week, were Continental Reinsurance Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Medview Airline Plc. They accounted for 381.262 million shares worth N788.588 million in 1,008 deals, contributing 33.05 percent and 9.82 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Also traded during the week were a total of 310 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N19,292.65 executed in 10 deals, compared with a total of 8,519 units valued at N527,483.35 transacted last week in 10 deals.

A total of 100 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N106,155.39 were traded this week in 1 deal, compared with a total of 59,299 units valued at N56.379 million transacted last week in 6 deals.

Investors traded a total turnover of 1.153 billion shares worth N8.032 billion in 12,783 deals this week on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 990.584 million shares valued at N18.823 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,917 deals.