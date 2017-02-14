Lead indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization, last week, dipped by 1.38% and 1.79% to close the week at 25,340.02 and N8.770 trillion respectively.

Other Indices of the NSE also cloed lower during the week with the exception of the NSE Banking and NSE Insurance Indices that appreciated by 0.44% and 0.90% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Caverton led the week’s nineteen appreciating stocks with a 12.50% growth to close at 90 kobo, Betaglass company was next with a 10.23% to close at N33.07 and Neimeth International came third to close at 66 kobo, having appreciated 6.45% this week.

The week’s nineteen equities were however lower than 23 equities that appreciated previous week. On the other hand, UACN Property topped this week’s 38 depreciating equities by 23.79% to close at N1.89, PZ Cussons and Forte Oil also depreciated 18.49% and 11.69%, to close at N11.04 and N53.87 respectively.

The week’s depreciating stocks were higher than 37 equities of the previous week, while 119 equities remained unchanged higher than 115 equities recorded in the preceding week.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 905.319 million shares valued at N3.399 billion traded in 7,501 deals; thus contributing 86.03% and 42.32% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 43.996 million shares worth N70.390 million in 581 deals. The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 30.487 million shares worth N1.767 billion in 2,565 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities were AIICO Insurance Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc they accounted for 367.616 million shares worth N277.747 million in 895 deals, contributing 34.95% and 3.46% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total turnover of 1.052 billion shares worth N8.031 billion in 13,586 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.153 billion shares valued at N8.032 billion that exchanged hands last week in 12,783 deals.