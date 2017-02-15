Stock Market Drops N73.4billion As Market Breadth Stays Red

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday, February 14, sustained the negative trend that rocked the bourse on Monday following unhealthy stock rally.

The market capitalization depreciated to N8.663 trillion following a decline of N73.4 billion from N8.737 trillion recorded in previous session

The market price movement table showed that 15 equities appreciated, while 14 others posted drop in equities prices.

Eterna Oil and Nigerian Breweries led the day’s declining stocks with a loss of 4.99 percent each to close at N3.24 and N112.82 per share respectively. Meanwhile, Forte Oil led the day’s top gainers with by 5.00 percent to close at N56.70.

Dunlop emerged the most traded equity on Tuesday with an exchange of 21.2 million shares worth N10.6 million, It was trailed by Sterling Bank that sold 16.7 million shares valued at N11.7 million.

Access Bank recorded a sale of 14.4 million shares worth N96.5 million; Fidelity Bank traded 10.7 million shares worth N9.0 million and Zenith Bank moved 9.6 million worth N149.0 million.

At the end of the day’s session, investors traded a total of 144.9 million shares valued at N1.9 billion in 2,868 deals in comparison to a total of 141.9 million shares worth N1.4 billion in 2,604 deals.