Stock Market Crashes Further by N59.3billion

The dismal activities at the Nigerian Stock Market has led to increased loses on Thursday, January 17, with the bourse shedding a whooping N59.3billion.

The market capitalisation opened, which opened the week on Monday at N9.074 trillion, crashed 0.65 percent to close Thursday at N9.015 trillion.

Market breadth remained flat with 19 gainers against 19 losers as Diamond Bank led the day’s declining stocks, with 8.40 percent to close at N1.09 and UAC-Prop topped the gaining chart with 4.96 percent to close at N2.75.

Access Bank topped the activity chart for the day, with the sale of 31.99 million units of shares worth N224.1 billion. Damond Bank followed with 28.4 million shares worth N31.5 million, while UCAP emerged the third most traded stock for the day with 24.1 million shares amounting to N80.9 million.

Okomuoil came fourth having traded 19.7 million units of shares valued at N869.4 million while Transcorp was fifth with 11.9 million shares worth N10.2 million.

Market activity closed mixed as investors exchanged 196.5 million units of shares, 50 percent lower than 394.8 million units traded previously in3,317 deals.