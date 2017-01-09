Stakeholders to Discuss Regional Energy in C’Ivoire

Cross-border co-operation in West Africa is crucial to developing mechanisms that facilitate trade and power exchange among States. Energy ,then, becomes a focus of discussion.

As one of the fastest growing economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, Côte d’Ivoire is a popular entry point for African and international companies seeking to invest in the region, as well as harbouring the headquarters of the African Development Bank.

These points complement the overarching theme of the Regional Energy Co-operation Summit taking place from 26-27 January in Abidjan, which is to unleash international capital to drive forward West Africa’s regional integration.

Recent South African and Moroccan examples illustrate the benefits of well managed Independent Power Projects (IPPs), demonstrating effective and transparent leadership aligned with both multilaterals and private sector.

Organisers of the meeting EnergyNet will work with ECOWAS regional institutions, such as WAPP, ERERA and ECREEE, and the national governments of West Africa to uncover cost efficient solutions to increase energy access, industrial capacity and profitability for all.

The meeting will host keynote addresses from Hon. Patrick Sendolo, Minister of Mines, Lands and Energy of the Republic of Liberia and H.E. Prof. Alpha Oumar Dissa, Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries, Burkina Faso.

Conference sessions will focus on regional co-operation and power delivery, the importance of gas in accelerating the pace of regional development, the role of the private sector and innovative methods for project financing. Siengui Ki, Executive Director of West Africa Power Pool, will showcase successful case studies and present live projects seeking investment.