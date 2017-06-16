SOCIETY JOB | Technical Officer (Consultant) at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) – For 70 years, UNICEF has been working on the ground in 190 countries and territories to promote children’s survival, protection and development. The world’s largest provider of vaccines for developing countries, UNICEF supports child health and nutrition, good water and sanitation, quality basic education for all boys and girls, and the protection of children from violence, exploitation, and AIDS. UNICEF is funded entirely by the voluntary contributions of individuals, businesses, foundations and governments.

Job Title: Technical Officer (Consultant) to Support Measles Campaigns, 20 Northern States

Job Number: 505358

Location: Nigeria

Work Type: Consultancy

Purpose of the Assignment

Nigeria has experienced mass population displacements due to the evolving security challenges in some states which potentially may negatively affect the gains made by Nigeria for measles elimination efforts.

Measles is one of the most infectious human diseases and can cause serious illness, lifelong complications and death. Though the country recorded steady improvement in routine Immunization, however we are experiencing persistently low routine measles immunization coverage respectably 51% in 2014, 54% in 2015 and 61% in 2016 (WUENIC 2016) and relatively low measles follow up SIA coverage in 2013 (74%) and 2015 (84.5%) have resulted in a population immunity profile that has allowed increased transmission of measles virus among children <10 years old with resulting morbidity and mortality.

Movement of internally displaced people from recently liberated security-threatened areas is also likely to have caused increased susceptibility and exposure among local populations.

Nigeria has been conducting series of follow up campaigns over the years, but despite that, the country still experiences measles outbreak virtually every year. Recently there were measles outbreaks in a number of LGAs in North East of Nigeria especially in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, with significant unreported number of cases and deaths. Government of Nigeria also recognizes that the children in these participating LGAs in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states had been hitherto inaccessible due to insurgency and they remain vulnerable to measles and other vaccine preventable diseases. The Country aims to give a 2nd opportunity of measles vaccination to children who are not protected to reduce risk of outbreak.

The key drivers to the 2017/18 measles SIAs are the incidence rate and outbreaks. The number of outbreaks has increased from 166 affecting 140 LGAs to 183 affecting 158 LGAs in 2015 and 2016 respectively, surveillance data showing that there was a steady increase in measles incidence among children under 5 years in the North from 190.9/million in 2014 to 526.8/million in 2016.

In light of the above evidence, Nigeria had applied to Gavi for a nationwide measles campaign. The Country proposes to conduct a measles follow up Supplemental Immunization Activity in two phases in 2017-2018. Children 9 months to 59 months will be targeted during both phases of the SIA. Phase one targeting the Northern states is proposed for October/November 2017. The second phase, proposed for February 2018 will be conducted in the 17 southern states. In total, 33,233,937 children will be targeted.

Specially the objectives are to:

Provide a second dose opportunity for the measles vaccine to children of 9 months to 59 mounts regardless of their previous vaccination status

Minimize measles outbreaks by ensuring the highest quality coverage of 95% in every LGA

Use the measles follow up campaign to strengthen the health system (microplanning at LGA/ Wards/ Health facility levels, conduct outreach service, ensure facility cold chain capacity and supply chain, waste management, strengthen case detection and investigation, data reporting and data analyse etc.)

Improve planning and coordination at state and LGA level: Use EOC as a platform of planning, implementation and monitoring and evaluation of measles campaign.

To ensure a quality measles campaign 2017/2018, which include the best practices such as planning and coordination, timely fund mobilization and disbursement, logistics and data management, communication and monitoring.

Assignment Tasks

Review the performance of the previous measles SIAs and identify key bottlenecks and lessons learnt to inform the design of the upcoming campaign.

Support coordination of activities in collaboration with the state MoH and/or PHC agencies, NPHCDA, WHO, CDC and other partners and ensure all key stakeholders are brought on board and assist the state to develop quality work-plans, validation of LGAs and ward micro-plans to ensure that plans address all needs required for quality campaign such as logistics, personnel and waste management are met.

Assist the state to develop social mobilization plans and ensure plans are implemented to reach the target; assist the state to identify key players with influence to reach target populations.

Assist the state in conducting resource mobilisation and advocacy to bridge funding gaps for the campaign and ensure all state commitment to the campaign is met timely, in addition follow up on fund disbursements at state and LGA level in collaboration with the state technical team.

Support estimation of Cold Chain space at LGA cold stores and ensure identified gaps are filled prior to the commencement of the campaign; and support vaccine accountability in LGAs/ State.

Support the development of training plans and assist in the facilitation of state and LGA level trainings for Measles Campaign.

Conduct pre implementation assessment of LGAs prior to commencement of the campaign with a standardized Checklist; monitor and support preparedness and implementation activities using appropriate tools including dashboards.

Participate in the conduct of in-process and end process monitoring during implementation and monitor progress of pre, intra and post campaign activities and report to the UNICEF Country Office.

Submit weekly updates/dashboard to the UNICEF field office.

Assist the state in tracking funds sent to LGAs for Logistics and Social Mobilization activities in collaboration with UNICEF staff and other partners on the ground.

Expected Deliverables:

Quality state micro-plan for all LGAs, including logistic and social mobilization component;

Campaign report with at least 95% of measles coverage in the state and all LGAs validated by post-measles coverage survey;

Documented best practices and innovations to ensure that the number of missed children, especially in hard-to-reach areas and security-compromised LGAs/ settlements;

Report on monitor progress on pre, intra and post campaign activities;

Weekly report updates shared with UNICEF field office on campaign preparedness and implementation;

Consolidated state report on the measles campaign.

Qualifications of Successful Candidate

University Degree, Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine/health (or equivalent) or in Social Sciences and at least 2 years of relevant experience in planning, implementing and evaluating of health projects, particularly immunization programmes.

Knowledge of national immunization programs and health systems

Familiarity with supplementary Immunization Activity is an asset

Previous experience with UNICEF, NGO or Immunization programs is an asset

Fluency in oral and written English is required

Computer skills, including internet navigation and various office applications

Initiative, passion and commitment to UNICEF’s mission and values.

Application Closing Date

27th June, 2017.

