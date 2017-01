Serena Williams beat older sister Venus in Melbourne today in two straight sets 6-4 6-4 to pick her record 23rd Grand Slam title and her 7th in Australia.

Williams 35. and her sister 36 already made records as the oldest finalists in the Australian Open.

Serena won the tournament in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015. She denied her sister bidding for her first title here to add to her Grand Slam haul of seven.

